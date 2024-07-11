Moore went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Moore delivered one of the Mariners' four singles on the night and also continued inching closer to surpassing the career-high 21 steals he recorded in both 2021 and 2022 by swiping his 16th bag of the campaign. Moore has also hit safely in four consecutive starts, but his .213 average still leaves plenty to be desired.