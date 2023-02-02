Moore (abdomen) signed a three-year, $8.875 million extension with the Mariners on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Moore will now earn nearly $3 million per season through 2025 -- up from $1.35 million last year. Currently recovering from offseason surgery, the 30-year-old utility man should be ready to go by Opening Day and figures to get plenty of plate appearances against lefties next season.
