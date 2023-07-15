Moore went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Moore laced a ball off the wall in center in the fifth inning to plate Eugenio Suarez and Tom Murphy with the Mariners' first two runs of the second half. The two-bagger was a badly needed taste of offensive success for Moore, who entered the game with a 1-for-27 tally over the first 15 games he'd appeared in this season. The veteran utility asset is seeing very infrequent playing time despite his versatility, although perhaps his success Friday will help him begin carving out more consistent opportunities.