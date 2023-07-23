Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The struggling utility man drew a start in left field and made good use of it, maintaining his curious streak of only compiling extra-base hits thus far this season. Moore's four hits in his first 40 plate appearances consist of a pair of two-baggers and homers apiece, but he's still carrying just a .111 average and .533 OPS over that span. A massive 45.0 percent strikeout rate and atypically low .125 BABIP are primary culprits in his struggles thus far, but Moore may be in store for some more consistent opportunities to get into a rhythm at the plate with Jarred Kelenic (foot) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) both sidelined.