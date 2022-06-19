Moore went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and two total runs scored in a 4-2 loss to the Angels in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Moore briefly got his season batting average to .200 with the productive afternoon game, but an 0-for-3 effort in the nightcap dropped him back down to .192 on the year. He's started to see more consistent playing time against right-handed pitchers, though the addition of outfielder Justin Upton could challenge Moore's role against lefties. Through 98 plate appearances overall, Moore has three home runs, nine stolen bases, nine RBI, 16 runs scored and a .722 OPS.