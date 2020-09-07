Moore, who recorded a stolen base and scored a run as a pinch runner in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, has gone 3-for-9 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs since being activated from the injured list Friday.

The versatile 28-year-old has been one of the bigger surprises of a better-than-expected season for the Mariners, and he's already demonstrated he's no worse for wear after an injured-list stint due to a wrist sprain. Moore's solid performance since returning has his season slash line sitting at .287/.367/.529 with six doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, eight walks, eight steals and 18 runs across 98 plate appearances.