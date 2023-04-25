An MRI on Moore's lower abdominal and groin area revealed scar tissue that has caused discomfort, and he will head to Arizona next week to rehab, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore was taken off his rehab assignment from an oblique strain last week because of issues not from the strain but from his surgically repaired core muscle. The utility player underwent a cortisone shot in the area where he underwent the procedure. Moore will need at least another week or so of rehab before he could join the Seattle lineup, but there's no clear timetable for when the 30-year-old will be ready for MLB action.