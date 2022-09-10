Moore (oblique) is "feeling better" according to manager Scott Servais, but he remains limited in his rehabilitation activities, the Associated Press reports.

Servais added that Moore is still not doing much in the way of rotational work and has yet to resume swinging a bat. The versatile veteran has been on the injured list since Aug. 30, and despite the current lack of significant progress, he presumably still has a good chance of getting some regular-season at-bats in before the start of the postseason.