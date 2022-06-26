Moore went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Moore scored after his sixth-inning single and stolen base, and he added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Prior to Saturday, he was mired in an 0-for-13 slump across his last six games. The utility man is still hitting a meager .176/.339/.330 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 19 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 116 plate appearances. Moore is in line for more playing time at first base with Ty France (forearm) landing on the injured list Saturday, though the former is likely to still play all around the diamond without a guaranteed place in the lineup.