Swanson (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Swanson wound up missing a month with right elbow inflammation but is ready to go after striking out three batters across a pair of scoreless rehab innings. Anthony Misiewicz was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear space on the roster.
