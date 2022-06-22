Swanson, who fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, has put together four perfect frames and 5:0 K:BB across four appearances since his return from the injured list.

Swanson has been even better than immediately prior to suffering an elbow injury in early May, as he'd given up his first two runs of the season in his most recent two appearances at that point. He's bounced right back with a quartet of spotless efforts after spending exactly a month out of major-league game action, giving manager Scott Servais a versatile valued option for all manner of relief scenarios.