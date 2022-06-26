Swanson walked two (one intentionally) in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Paul Sewald had pitched each of the last two days, but the save chance interestingly went to Swanson instead of Diego Castillo, who fired a perfect eighth inning for a hold. Swanson had to navigate the top of the Angels' order, but he was able to sandwich an intentional walk of Mike Trout with lineouts from Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani to preserve the lead. In his last six outings, Swanson has allowed just two hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He's proven worthy of trust from manager Scott Servais by posting a 0.93 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB in 19.1 innings this year, and his usage Saturday may signal his entrance into more high-leverage spots. He'd previously recorded four holds in his first 18 outings.