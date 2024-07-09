Speier (shoulder) is slated to throw a live batting practice either Tuesday or Wednesday, after which a decision will be made on whether he'll begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Speier has been in a throwing progression since late June, but the imminent live batting practice session will mark his first time facing hitters since May 29. The southpaw will presumably need to make at least a couple of appearances with a minor-league affiliate due the length of his absence, making a pre-All-Star-break return increasingly unlikely.