Speier has a 4.76 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB across 5.2 innings over six Cactus League appearances.
Speier's slightly elevated ERA is almost exclusively the byproduct of having allowed two earned runs on three hits across one inning against the Angels on Monday, as he's been highly effective otherwise. Speier has given up just an earned run on two hits over 4.2 frames in his other five Cactus League outings, a caliber of performance similar to that which produced the 2.00 ERA and 1.15 WHIP he put together in 27 innings over 24 appearances for the Royals over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.