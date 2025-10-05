Kirby did not factor into the decision in Saturday's extra-innings loss to the Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings.

Kirby was cruising and appeared to have some of his best command all season, but Kerry Carpenter turned a one-run Detroit deficit into a one-run Tigers lead with his home run with two outs in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old Kirby induced 16 swinging strikes on 94 pitches, continuing an impressive run of dominance from September (31 strikeouts in his final 17.1 regular-season innings). He's not assured of another start this postseason, but Kirby lines up to toe the rubber at home next Friday in Game 5.