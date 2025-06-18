Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Crawford typically starts against opposing southpaws, but he'll take a seat for the day game after a night game while the Red Sox send ace lefty Garrett Crochet to the bump. Dylan Moore will fill in for Crawford at shortstop and will bat leadoff.
More News
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Lifts grand slam Sunday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets on base five times in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Racks up three hits in win•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Logs steal Tuesday•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Getting day off•