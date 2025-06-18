default-cbs-image
Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Crawford typically starts against opposing southpaws, but he'll take a seat for the day game after a night game while the Red Sox send ace lefty Garrett Crochet to the bump. Dylan Moore will fill in for Crawford at shortstop and will bat leadoff.

