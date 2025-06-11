Crawford went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Crawford has gone 18-for-42 (.429) with nine walks over his last 11 games, hitting safely in nine of those contests. The shortstop was able to make a rare contribution with speed Tuesday, logging his third steal of the season in the fifth inning. Crawford has maintained a .284/.401/.391 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI, 28 runs scored and nine doubles across 64 games.