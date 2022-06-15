Crawford (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Since the Mariners are closing their series with a day game after a night game, Crawford will unsurprisingly remain on the bench and get more time to recuperate from the illness that resulted in him being scratched ahead of Tuesday's 4-2 win. Manager Scott Servais has described Crawford's illness as flu-like symptoms, so the 27-year-old doesn't appear to be a candidate to land on the COVID-19-related injured list at this time.