Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

The hot-hitting leadoff man set the table for both Teoscar Hernandez and Ty France, coming home on their first-inning double and second-inning home run, respectively. Crawford is now on a three-game tear that's seen him go 7-for-13 and quickly boost his average 18 points to .253. He also continues to help his cause by drawing walks at what is now a 13.4 percent clip, his highest rate since his rookie 2017 season in Philadelphia.