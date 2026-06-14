Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Plans to return from IL on Tuesday

Crawford (hand) said he expects to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday when first eligible, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Crawford has remained with the Mariners since landing on the IL on June 8 due to a right hand contusion and won't need to go on a rehab assignment prior to being activated after he's been able to take part in full baseball activities over the last few days. As Kramer notes, Crawford has taken grounders almost exclusively at third base in pregame workouts during the Mariners' ongoing road trip, so he could end up emerging as the club's primary option at the position once activated, which would allow Colt Emerson to continue playing regularly at shortstop. Crawford could face more of a squeeze for playing time on the left side of the infield once Brendan Donovan (groin/adductor) eventually returns from the IL, however.