Crawford may not return from the 7-day concussion IL when eligible Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The good news is that Crawford is trending in the right direction. However, manager Scott Servais said there is still some uncertainty on whether the 28-year-old shortstop will rejoin the team immediately once he's eligible. A better picture will emerge over the next couple of days, but Crawford's absence likely wouldn't extend more than a few days past Thursday if need be.