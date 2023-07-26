Crawford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins after he fouled a ball off his right knee in Tuesday's 9-7 win, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Heading into the week, Seattle had been planning to hold Crawford out of the lineup Wednesday for rest purposes, but the shortstop's absence from the lineup for the series finale may be the result of a legitimate injury. Though Crawford didn't exit early after fouling the ball off himself in the top of the ninth inning, manager Scott Servais said that the 28-year-old was feeling sore after the game, according to the Associated Press. The Mariners have an off day Thursday, so Crawford will have the benefit of 48 hours of rest before Seattle returns to action Friday in Arizona.