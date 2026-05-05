Crawford went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks in Monday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Crawford put the Mariners ahead for good Monday with his two-run blast off Tyler Kinley in the sixth inning, his third homer of the year. The long ball extended Crawford's hitting streak to six games -- he's gone 7-for-23 (.304) with a pair of home runs and a 1.013 OPS in that span, boosting his slash line to .208/.367/.333 across 120 plate appearances this season.