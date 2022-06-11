Crawford went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

After posting all of one stolen base in his first 53 games of the year, Crawford has now swiped a bag in each of his last two contests. He's also hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-21 (.333) in that span. The shortstop has a .295/.386/.440 slash line with three steals, five home runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 233 plate appearances.