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Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Taking seat against lefty
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1 min read
Crawford is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.
The White Sox are starting southpaw Anthony Kay, so the left-handed bat of Crawford will take a seat. Colt Emerson has the start at short and is batting ninth.
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