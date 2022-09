Lamb was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lamb has appeared in only five games in September and has now lost his spot on Seattle's big-league roster. The 31-year-old has played in 41 games between the Mariners and Dodgers this season and has a .216/.315/.392 slash line with three home runs, six RBI and 13 runs.