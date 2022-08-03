Mariners manager Scott Servais said Lamb won't join the team until Friday's game against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lamb had been serving as a strong-side platoon option in left field or at designated hitter for the Dodgers prior to being acquired by the Mariners on Tuesday, but playing time could be harder to come by in his new organization. Though the Mariners are dealing with injuries to several key players of late, all of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) could be back in action within a week. Once all those players are active, the lefty-hitting Lamb likely won't have a path to playing regularly against right-handed pitching.