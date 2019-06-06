Kelenic exited Thursday's game for High-A Modesto with an undisclosed injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic reached base in his first at-bat before reportedly injuring himself while sliding into second base on a successful stolen base attempt. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the injury is anything overly serious, though the Mariners still figure to handle the well-regarded prospect with caution.

