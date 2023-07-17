Kelenic went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a modest four games with the timely first-inning two-bagger, which opened the scoring on the afternoon. Kelenic's bat has been churning out doubles at an impressive rate in July, as he's compiled seven over the first 12 games of the month, helping lead to eight RBI in that span.