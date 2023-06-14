Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

While teammates Mike Ford, Cal Raleigh and Jose Caballero combined to produce all nine Mariners runs with big extra-base hits, Kelenic did his damage in classic small-ball fashion. The talented outfielder's steal was his first since May 29, and he's now reached safely in five straight games. While he's cooled off at the plate recently compared to earlier in the season -- Kelenic is hitting just .171 over his last 10 games -- he retains a favorable .265 average and .823 OPS while boasting career highs in multiple categories.