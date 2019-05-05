Mariners' Jay Bruce: Smashes grand slam
Bruce went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in a 10-0 victory against the Indians on Sunday.
The 32-year-old continues to amaze, as he's produced more than solid fantasy numbers in the power statistics despite a .183 batting average. With 15 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs, Bruce possesses a .538 slugging percentage. He has more RBI (22) than hits (19). Owners would definitely like Bruce to be making more contact, but when he has made contact, he's usually driving in runs. He only has four singles all year.
