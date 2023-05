Clase is hitting .217 with one home run, 10 steals and a 31.5 percent strikeout rate in 12 games since getting promoted to Double-A Arkansas.

The speedy outfielder, who turns 21 next week, put up a .333/.453/.701 slash line while playing half his games in the hitter friendly park at High-A Everett before earning the promotion. Clase is already on the 40-man roster and should remain at Double-A for the rest of the season.