Clase owns a .306 average and .854 OPS across 88 plate appearances over the 18 games he's played with Triple-A Tacoma since his most recent demotion June 3.

Clase has flashed all of the components in his diverse skill set over that span, compiling six extra-base hits, nine RBI, 14 walks, 10 steals and 18 runs. The promising prospect hasn't enjoyed anywhere near the same level of success against big-league arms during his 15 games with the Mariners this season, but a return at some point certainly is possible if he continues to rake with the Rainiers.