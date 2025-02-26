Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday Clase (hamstring) has been running and could make his Grapefruit League debut by this weekend, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Clase has been slowed early on in camp by a sore hamstring but appears to have made good progress of late. If healthy, the switch-hitting outfielder could break camp with the big club, particularly with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) expected to begin the season on the injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Launches first big-league homer•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Joins big club•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Lands with Blue Jays•
-
Mariners' Jonatan Clase: Singles in Monday's start•