The Blue Jays optioned Clase to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Clase reached the big leagues for the first time last season and slashed .246/.303/.328 across 66 plate appearances between the Mariners and Blue Jays. His bat vanished in the Grapefruit League, however, as he only managed one hit in 14 at-bats. He'll attempt to right the ship in Triple-A, and a spot on Toronto's bench may be his down the line if he can rediscover his swing.
