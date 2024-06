Farmelo will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Farmelo is one of the Mariners' top prospects and owned a .264/.398/.421 slash line with 18 steals in 221 plate appearances at Single-A Modesto before the injury. A date for the 19-year-old's surgery hasn't been established but it's likely that Farmelo's recovery will trickle into 2025 activities.