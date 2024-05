Farmelo is hitting .368 with a .500 OBP, three doubles, four steals and an 11:9 K:BB in his last 10 games for Single-A Modesto.

The athletic center fielder has a 133 wRC+, 17.2 percent walk rate and a 24.6 percent strikeout rate in 28 games after failing to make his pro debut last year after getting drafted with the 29th overall pick. Farmelo turns 20 in September, and it would make sense for him to get a bump to High-A Everett in the coming weeks.