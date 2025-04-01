The Mariners will place Polanco on the paternity list Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Polanco will be allowed to miss up to three games while he spends time with his growing family. Miles Mastrobuoni will cover third base Tuesday, and Leo Rivas will come up from the minors to fill the open roster spot.
