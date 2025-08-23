Polanco went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Polanco snapped a 12-game homer drought in the seventh inning. During that span, he went 7-for-44 (.159) with one double, three RBI and 15 strikeouts. Polanco has struggled with consistency throughout much of the season with a handful of lengthy slumps on his ledger. He's at a .246/.310/.445 slash line with 19 homers, 55 RBI, 45 runs scored and five stolen bases across 107 contests.