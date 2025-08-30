Polanco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

Polanco staked the Mariners to a 4-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. The 32-year-old has now hit safely in each of his past seven starts, posting five extra-base hits, seven RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .255/.318/.465 with 21 homers, 61 RBI, 50 runs scored and six steals across 423 plate appearances.