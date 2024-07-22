Polanco went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Polanco got going with a 394-foot solo blast to right center off Ronel Blanco to extend the Mariners' lead to 3-1. He later singled in the sixth and came around to score on a three-run homer from Luke Raley. Polanco's home run was his first since May 3 and his sixth on the year. He has three multi-hit games since July 9 after having after having just two such games entering the month. It's been a struggle offensively overall for the 30-year-old, as he's slashing .205/.291/.304 with 19 RBI, 20 runs and a 24:79 BB:K in 251 plate appearances.