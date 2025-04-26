Polanco went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to Miami.

Polanco stayed hot Friday, having now homered in two of his last three games and logged a hit in seven of his last eight outings. On the season as a whole, the veteran switch hitter is batting .344 with five long balls, two doubles, 16 RBI and one stolen base over 61 at-bats. Although a side issue is currently preventing him from batting right-handed, Polanco is worth a look for fantasy rosters in need of infield help in deeper leagues while he's swinging such a hot bat.