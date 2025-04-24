Now Playing

Polanco is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Boston.

The switch-hitting Polanco remains limited from the right side of the plate as he manages a side injury, so he'll take a seat as the Red Sox send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the bump. Cal Raleigh is in the designated hitter spot Thursday, while Mitch Garver starts at catcher.

