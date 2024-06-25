Polanco (hamstring), reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Polanco finished up his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma by belting three home runs and compiling six RBI over his final two games, but that prodigious bat was nowhere to be found in his return to the big leagues Monday. The veteran reverted right back to the struggles that have defined most of his season, and following Monday's trio of punchouts, Polanco now spots a career-worst 31.9 percent strikeout rate.