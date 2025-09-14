Polanco went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

While Polanco didn't knock in any runs himself, he was a key part of the Mariners' offense in this romp. He's hit safely in 12 straight games, going 18-for-43 (.419) with two home runs, 11 doubles and 10 RBI in that span to help get the Mariners' offense on track after a lull earlier in the month. Polanco is up to a .267/.328/.497 slash line with 24 homers, 28 doubles, 72 RBI, 59 runs scored and six stolen bases across 128 games this season.