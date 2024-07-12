Polanco went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Polanco got in on the fun during the Mariners' 11-run outburst by extending Seattle's lead to 4-0 with his first-inning, two-run single. The veteran finally coaxed his average back over .200 for the first time since April 15 with Thursday's multi-hit effort, his second in the last three games and only his fourth overall this season.