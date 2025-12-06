The Nationals traded Ferrer to the Mariners on Saturday in exchange for Harry Ford and minor-league pitcher Isaac Lyon, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Ferrer finished the 2025 season with a 4.48 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 76.1 innings, and he also recorded 11 saves upon taking over as the Nationals' closer following the departure of Kyle Finnegan. The Mariners' bullpen is a bit deeper than Washington's, however, so Ferrer is likely to take on a middle-relief role with his new club.