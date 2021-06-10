Chargois (1-0) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in one inning to earn the win in extra innings versus Detroit on Wednesday.

Chargois allowed Detroit to retie the game when he three a wild pitch in the 10th inning. Seattle then rallied for five runs in the 11th, and Chargois ended up with his first win of the year. The right-hander has pitched well with a 1.80 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 15 innings this season. He's added five holds and a blown save in 15 appearances.