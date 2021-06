Chargois secured his fifth hold in a win over the Angels on Sunday, firing a perfect sixth inning.

Chargois mowed through his frame on just six pitches, posting his sixth straight scoreless effort and coaxing his ERA under 2.00 in the process. The 30-year-old did not log a majors appearance last season and looks like a completely different pitcher than in his last big-league tenure with the Dodgers in 2019 (6.33 ERA across 14 appearances).