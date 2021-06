Chargois recorded one out and notched his seventh hold in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

A three-pitch tussle with Jose Abreu that culminated in a foul pop was all it took for Chargois to earn his seventh hold and extend his impressive stretch of pitching. Factoring in Friday's quick outing, Chargois hasn't allowed an earned run in 11 of 12 trips to the mound and has lowered his ERA and WHIP to an impressive 2.18 and 0.68, respectively.